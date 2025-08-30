‘College GameDay’ Is “Comin’ to Your City” as Darius Rucker & Lainey Wilson Kickoff the 2025 College Football Season—With Some Help From MGK

Although it felt like an eternity, the wait is finally over – college football is back. And wanting to kick the season off right, the NCAA produced a stellar lineup of matches. Ohio State versus Texas, Alabama versus Florida State, LSU versus Clemson, Notre Dame versus Miami FL. Promising a day full of upsets, memorable highlights, and a special tribute to College GameDay’s Lee Corso, the first day of college football is set to be nothing short of historic. And with ESPN gearing up for another wonderful season, they turned to a tried-and-true theme song, “Comin’ To Your City”—a banger that will resonate with football fans until the end of time. Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and the Cadillac Three are back for another season, putting their modernized spin on the Big & Rich classic.

If that wasn’t enough music to get your football Saturday rolling, ESPN tabbed Machine Gun Kelly to set the mood with “Don’t Wait Run Fast” theme—the official 2025 College Football Music Anthem.

Just last year, ESPN went country when they teamed up with Jelly Roll for the 2024-2025 season theme “Get By.” Although fans loved the theme, the network made a change for the new season. It didn’t come as much of a surprise, as ESPN changed the theme each season. In the past, Post Malone, Yungblud, Imagine Dragons, and even Thirty Seconds to Mars helmed the intro. But with MGK releasing his newest album, Lost Americana, on August 8th, the song “Don’t Wait Run Fast” seemed like the perfect fit for college football.

With MGK bringing the energy, fans shared their anticipation for the big noon kickoff. And here are just a few tweets showing just how pumped fans were for the new season.

Me waking up tomorrow turning on college GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/lOEHPtbWPA — Terpsguy (@terpsguy) August 22, 2025

Outside of ESPN’s new theme, the network’s popular show College GameDay will air in Columbus, Ohio. With No. 1 Texas facing off against No. 2 Ohio State, the Longhorns will look to rewrite history as the Buckeyes cost Texas a run at the national championship last year. Given the pressure already seeping through the city, don’t miss College GameDay, airing at 9:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Me when football season starts vs my wife when football season starts pic.twitter.com/6UBrKA7heK — Jayson Williams (@jwsports704) August 26, 2025

With powerhouse matchups on deck, a new anthem from MGK, and College GameDay live from Columbus, the 2025 season opener feels bigger than ever. The stage is set, the fans are ready, and the countdown finally hit zero – college football is back.





Me and the boys tomorrow night watching 17 college football games pic.twitter.com/GUOO3K8vns — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) August 27, 2025

