Noah Gundersen Starts Anew with Upcoming Album ‘If This Is the End’

Singer/songwriter Noah Gundersen is turning a new leaf with the release of his seventh studio album. On September 8, the Seattle native will share his ruminative new project, If This Is the End, which deconstructs a particularly challenging and transformative chapter of his life.

“I found myself disillusioned with the industry and no longer knew my place in it,” Gundersen says in a statement. “The world around me has changed rapidly, and I sometimes have difficulty grasping it. There were moments when I felt I had lost the wind from my sails, but I still love creating music, and I love these songs.”

The 11-track LP finds the 34-year-old grappling with past failures while building a quiet yet fulfilling new life for himself. As he heals from the scars left behind by the ever-shifting music industry, a newly-married Gundersen finds comfort and joy amidst life’s unpredictability.

Gundersen has given fans a preview of If This Is the End through three pre-release tracks, including the confessional “Swim” and the record’s title track, written as a heartfelt ode to his wife. His most recent single, “Haunted House,” is a sorrowful admission from a narrator weighed down with heavy regrets.

“My hope is that these songs will find you in the ways you need,” adds Gundersen. “Here’s another message in a bottle – I hope it washed up on your shore at just the right time.”

Gundersen has a busy touring schedule in place for the remainder of the year. He’ll kick off an extensive headlining tour on September 26 at the Basement East in Nashville before continuing on to numerous cities across the U.S. through the end of November. A complete list of upcoming performances is available at Gundersen’s official website.

If This Is the End Track List:

1. “If This Is the End”

2. “Swim”

3. “Better Days”

4. “Moment Like This”

5. “Everything Is New”

6. “Painted Blue”

7. “Haunted House”

8. “Headlights”

9. “The Future”

10. “Terrible Freedom”

11. “Love Is Blind”

(Photo by Misha Gundersen, Courtesy of Clarion Call Media)