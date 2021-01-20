Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Edel over Zoom video!

‘I needed to change things up. En Masse, my next album is changing things up.

En Masse is an item quest; an album about discovery through the process of collaboration. The writing, recording and production were guided by the collective instincts, intuition and melody of a cast of collaborators. With this project I wanted to bring in outside ideas and methods to help me formulate a new energy and because of this, En Masse has expanded my artistic capacities.’ – Mike Edel

En Masse, Mike Edel’s 4th full-length due out Nov 20th via PENNANT, saw production and mixing contributions from Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire) Andy Park (The Head and the Heart, Noah Gundersen) among others. The album features all co-written songs by Edel and including the up-tempo singles/videos for ‘Hello Universe’ and ‘Good About Everything.’

After THRESHOLDS, the Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie) produced 2019 record, 4 million cumulative streams across major platforms, landing songs on ABC’s American Idol, in heavy rotation on CBC Music, AAA Radio across the US, and on Sirius XM’s The Verge and North Americana; after playing hundreds of shows across North American and Europe including Rifflandia Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, Regina Folk Festival, Victoria International Jazz Festival, and; after sharing the stage with Serena Ryder, Foy Vance, and Said The Whale; and after moving to Seattle, WA and getting married, Edel is a creative tour de force with plenty on the horizon

