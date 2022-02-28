Olympic Athlete Kelly Curtis’ Favorite Pre-Race Warmup Songs and Playlists

Ever wonder what an Olympic athlete listens to before they set out to hit the track, the slopes, or in Olympian Kelly Curtis’ case, a downward spiraling frozen apparatus for her chosen sport: the Skeleton.

For the New Jersey-born Curtis, who just participated in her very first Olympics this year, representing the United States in the Skeleton, she tells American Songwriter that she favors songs from artists like H.E.R. and Big Sean, along with some of the most popular “Lo-Fi” playlists that offer mellow and classic hip-hop. It’s quite a balance.

“Every sliding track in the world is different and requires a different headspace while preparing to slide,” says Curtis. “These first five songs are my staples for any sliding track. The Lo-Fi songs were part of a playlist I happened upon while finding something fitting for the St. Moritz, Switzerland track.”

Check out Curtis’ entire list here and add her to the list of American athletes you cheer for in the winter Olympics every four years. Go, Kelly!

H.E.R., “Slide (Remix)” featuring Pop Smoke, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Chris Brown

Masego & Medasin, “Sunday Vibes”

Big Sean, “ZTFO”

Big Sean, “Bezerk” featuring A$AP Ferg, Hit-Boy

Madeintyo, “Ned Flanders” featuring A$AP Ferg

Spotify: American Nights & Lofi Playlist

Spotify: Downtempo Lofi Hip Hop

Spotify: Chill Study Relax Lofi

Spotify: Lo Fi Hip Hop

Photo courtesy Kelly Curtis