4 Classic Rock Songs That Are Secretly Creepy but So Groovy That No One Seemed To Notice

Some classic rock songs are creepy in every sense of the word: subject matter, lyrical content, instrumentation, and vocal delivery. But some of the creepiest songs are hiding behind major chord progressions, groovy bass lines, and catchy refrains. The creep factor is essentially hiding in plain sight, watching you while you don’t realize it’s there.

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You know. Just like a creep would?

“One Of These Nights” by The Eagles

I’ll start this list of creepy classic rock songs with the caveat that “One Of These Nights” is one of my favorite Eagles tracks. The groove is infectious, the harmonies are on point, and if you listen closely to the lyrics, it is very, very creepy. “Ooh, someone to be kind to in between the dark and the light / oooh, coming right behind you, swear I’m gonna find you one of these nights.” If someone said this to me to be romantic, I would immediately reach for my pepper spray.

“I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

With the understanding that lots of rock and blues music of the 20th century used terms like “little girl” and “daddy” as terms of endearment, there is something especially disturbing about the way Bruce Springsteen delivers certain lines in his 1984 track “I’m On Fire”. Maybe because it sounds like he’s talking to a kid who’s home alone. “Hey little girl, is your daddy home? / Did he go and leave you all alone? / I’ve got a bad desire / Oooh, I’m on fire.” Maybe “little mama” would have been less off-putting than “little girl.”

“Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent

“Jailbait” is certainly one of the creepiest Ted Nugent songs in the divisive rock ‘n’ roller’s catalogue. But to avoid pointing out the obvious, let’s stick with a classic rock staple and Nugent’s signature song: “Stranglehold”. Some say it’s about a record label turning him down. Others claim it’s about actual domestic violence. In either case, the lyrics are pretty sinister. “You ran that night that you left me / You put me in my place / I got you in a stranglehold, baby, and then I crushed your face.” Run that last part by us again, Ted?

“My Sharona” by The Knack

When most people think of “My Sharona” by The Knack, they think of the earworm chorus: “Muh-muh-muh my Sharona,” etc. But when’s the last time you listened to the lyrics they’re saying just before the hook? “Never gonna stop, give it up, such a dirty mind / I always get it up for the touch of a younger kind.” This certainly isn’t the only creepy classic rock song that talks about being sexually attracted to underage women. But the sheer lack of innuendo makes this even grosser—even by 1979 standards.

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