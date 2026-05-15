3 Rock Songs Everyone Thought Were Bigger Hits Than They Actually Were

Hindsight can sometimes make songs feel bigger than they actually were. Some songs take decades to amass legendary status, obscuring any lackluster response upon their release. The three rock songs below didn’t exactly receive “lackluster” success when they debuted, but their decades-long popularity makes us think they were bigger than they were. These tracks never hit No. 1, despite popular opinion today.

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“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” barely broke the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Peaking at No. 9 upon its release, this song’s chart success wasn’t indicative of its long-term success. In fact, this song returned to the global charts in the 2000s and 2010s, proving how enthralled we all still are with this power ballad.

Because this rock classic is so ubiquitous, many of us assume it was a No. 1 for Journey. That wasn’t the case, but it certainly functioned like one. Some songs that break the top 10 don’t manage to stick in our minds. This track, however, rose way above its chart standing, becoming one of the most famous rock songs of all time.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” also peaked at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Given how left of center this song was upon its release, it’s a wonder it did that much. This Freddie Mercury masterpiece wasn’t projected to do well, so the fact that it broke the top 10 was likely more than enough for the naysaying label executives. But this song’s popularity has grown so much over the decades that we might all be forgiven for thinking it was a No. 1 hit in its day.

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Wayne’s World has a lot to do with this song’s continued success. The cult comedy featured this song, giving it a boost among the 90s youth. It has remained a mainstay since then, flying right past its early chart success.

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” has been played at every party since the early 2000s—or at least that’s what it feels like. This song has been a constant for decades now, earning the type of success only No. 1 hits typically get. However, this song peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, missing the top spot entirely.

Despite not reaching the top of the charts, this song has done exceptionally well for The Killers. Sometimes numbers don’t tell the full story.

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