On the Charts 59 Years Ago, The Beatles Began a 23-Week No. 1 Reign With the Album That Changed Popular Music Forever

On this day (June 4) in 1967, The Beatles topped the UK albums chart with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was a huge global hit, topping several charts around the world for weeks at a time. In the United States, it became the first rock LP to win Album of the Year. It has sold more than 30 million copies and has earned Platinum certifications in 10 countries. However, the album’s chart and commercial success are only part of the story.

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The Beatles broke new musical ground with Sgt. Pepper. They spent roughly six months in the studio, building, experimenting, and refining the album. They didn’t just want to hit the studio and press a collection of songs. Instead, they wanted to release a piece of art. They likely had no idea how far the album’s influence would ripple through music.

The Fab Four had been doing the same kind of music for years. Then, they started to branch out with Revolver, adding some experimental elements to their time-tested pop sound. Sgt. Pepper was a large step in that direction. The influence of electronic music and Indian music blended with tape manipulation, layers upon layers of overdubs, and sound effects that gave the recordings weight. With this, they gave their contemporaries permission to be truly creative.

The Beatles Blazed a Trail for Other Artists

The evidence of The Beatles’ influence over the whole of popular music began to appear almost immediately after the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. For instance, Jefferson Airplane released the experimental After Bathing at Baxter’s a few months after Sgt. Pepper hit shelves. Later that year, The Rolling Stones released their response to the album with Their Satanic Majesties Request.

Sgt. Pepper may not fit the criteria of a concept album today. It did, however, inspire other artists to make them. For instance, it is hard to deny the Fab Four’s influence when you listen to the Who’s classic rock opera, Tommy.

They Needed a Change

The production of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band wasn’t just about making something that would impact the music world. It was also about doing something new.

“The people who have bought our records in the past must realize that we couldn’t go on making the same type of music forever,” John Lennon said in an interview. “We must change, and I believe those people know this,” he added.

“People are very, very aware of what’s going on around them nowadays,” George Harrison offered. “They think for themselves, and I don’t think we can ever be accused of underestimating the intelligence of our fans.”

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