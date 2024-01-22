On This Day: Buddy Holly Finished Recording His Final Songs Inside His New York City Apartment

Before his tragic death in a plane crash, along with Ritchie Valens, JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson on February 3, 1959, Buddy Holly wrote and recorded some of his final songs in his Greenwich Village apartment in New York City.



Using his new Ampex tape machine, Holly’s last recordings, dubbed The Apartment Tapes, were recorded between December 3, 1958, through January 22, 1959—though, the end date of his recordings has also been listed as January 19th—right before Holly hit the road for his Winter Dance Party tour.



After Holly’s death, the tapes were found in his apartment. The songs Holly recorded in December 1958 included: “That’s What They Say” and “What To Do” on December 3; an acoustic recording of “Peggy Sue Got Married,” a sequel to his 1957 hit “Peggy Sue,” recorded on December 5; “That Makes It Tough,” on December 8; “Crying, Wating, Hoping,” December 14; and “Learning the Game” on December 17.



Within the collection of songs was the other batch recorded in January 1959, including “Wait Til The Sun Shines Nellie,” featuring Holly on vocal and acoustic guitar. The song was first recorded by Byron G. Harlan in 1905 and later covered by Bing Crosby in 1942. Holly recorded it at the request of his mother Ella Pauline Drake Holley.

Holly even recorded a song for his wife “Maria Elena,” along with his cover of Little Richard‘s 1956 song “Slippin’ And Slidin’,” and Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller’s “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” both recorded with vocal and electric guitar, and “Dearest” on acoustic.

Texas to NYC

Shortly after Holly parted ways with his band The Crickets, he relocated from Lubbock, Texas to New York City in 1958 with his wife María Elena Santiago for a new beginning. The couple moved into a corner apartment, 4H, at the then-newly constructed Brevoort building at 11 Fifth Avenue.



Together, the couple soaked in the New York City scene, hitting poetry readings, coffeehouses, and jazz and folk shows. Holly would even go to Washington Square Park with María Elena, sit at the fountain, hidden behind glasses, play guitar with younger musicians, and share a few tips with them. Friends like Phil Everly and Waylon Jennings would often pass through the couple’s apartment.



Recording under his name, Holly joined up with studio musicians Carl Bunch and Tommy Allsup at the time. At one point, Jennings even played some shows with Holly’s newly formed outfit. Holly had planned on reconnecting with The Crickets’ bassist Joe Maudlin and drummer Jerry Allison after his Midwest tour.

“It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”

In 1959, Holly’s final single “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” was released on January 5, just weeks before his death. Written by Paul Anka specifically for Holly, “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” was released with the B-Side “Raining in My Heart.” The song peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked Holly’s final Top 20 hit in the U.S. After its release, Anka gave his portion of the royalties of the song to Holly’s wife.



“‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’ has a tragic irony about it now,” said Anka, “but at least it will help look after Buddy Holly’s family.”

‘Apartment Tapes’ Releases

On October 21, 1958, Holly had his final recording session—known as the “the string sessions” since it featured an 18-piece orchestra—and recorded four songs: “True Love Ways,” “Moondreams,” “Raining in My Heart,” and “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore.”



As for Holly’s apartment tapes, “Peggy Sue Got Married” was released months after his death in July, along with the B-side “Crying, Waiting, Hoping,” which would become part of The Beatles‘ nightclub setlist during their early years.



In the years following Holly’s death more produced versions of his final demos also appeared on posthumous compilations. The original tapes were given to producers Jack Hansen and Norman Petty who recorded some of the tracks with an overdubbed band.



Holly’s “Slippin’ And Slidin'” and “Wait Til The Sun Shines Nellie” were later released on Reminiscing, a posthumous compilation. His rendition of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller’s “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” also appeared on the 1969 compilation Giant.

