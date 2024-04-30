Loretta Lynn‘s legacy is mounting. Every female country artist….hell, every country artist today has Lynn to thank for paving the way. Given that, Lynn‘s songs have been sung by a vast range of musicians. But we’re partial to the three Lynn covers, below.

3 of the Best Loretta Lynn Covers

1. “You’re Lookin’ at Country” (Ashley McBryde)

Ashley McBryde’s voice lends itself well to a classic country song. That fact is made very clear in her cover of Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country.” It’s a simple cover with few frills, but that is what makes it so charming. Lynn was an artist who could wow with only an acoustic guitar in tow. McBryde proves she can do the same in this cover.

The performance was made all the more special through the use of Lynn’s own guitar. Something feels innate about this cover and we have to think it has something to do with the legendary instrument McBryde got to play.

2. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (Kacey Musgraves)

Kacey Musgraves delivered her rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” shortly after Lynn’s death on October 4, 2022. The country starlet wore her emotions on her sleeve, issuing an apt send-off for the legendary musician.

Musgraves’ vocals never disappoint. She crooned through the Lynn classic with her trademarked agility and smoothness. Though many artists have tried their hand at “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” few have done so as extraordinarily as Musgraves does below.

3. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (Emmy Russell)

Of course, we couldn’t make this list without including a cover from Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell. The singer is a favorite on American Idol. She’s proving that talent might be hereditary.

Russell decided to perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the competition show. The way she sang this country classic gave it a whole new life. The somber tone she injected is not only a stunning tribute to her late grandmother, but a breath of fresh air for this oft-sang song.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)