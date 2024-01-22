The Michael Jackson Estate Threatens Legal Action Against MJ Live Tribute Act

The Late King of Pop’s estate may soon find itself in court with a Michael Jackson tribute act. The Las Vegas-based musical show MJ Live has accused Jackson’s estate of threatening them with legal action. Moreover, they’ve decided to sue the Jackson Estate for copyright infringement against them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MJ Live‘s representatives filed a lawsuit in Nevada against the Jackson estate for infringement. Jackson’s estate launched the MJ the Musical show on Broadway, which MJ Live alleges is infringing on their copyright.

According to the crew, MJ Live has been in business for the past decade. The tribute musical launched in 2012 in Las Vegas. During that time, they claim to have developed their own trademark copyrights, which Jackson’s Estate is infringing on with a similar-based show.

“Over the past eleven and one-half years … plaintiff has spent millions of dollars advertising and promoting its MJ Live show,” MJ Live’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “Plaintiff estimates that over 2,500,000 audience members, clapping and singing in their seats, jumping to their feet, and dancing in the aisles, have experienced the joy, excitement, and thrill of MJ Live.”

Michael Jackson Estate Threatened Tribute Act

MJ Live is striking first legal blood, so to speak, after the Jackson Estate threatened a lawsuit. The estate sent several cease-and-desist letters to venues of the show. The estate also demanded the tribute act cancel its upcoming dates. According to the lawsuit, the estate sent these letters to venues in Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, and California.

MJ Live‘s lawyers cite both the First Amendment as well as Nevada state laws as protections to perform the show. In Nevada, it’s legal for performers to impersonate celebrities in live performances. Las Vegas has a long storied history of Elvis impersonators.

However, MJ Live has broadened its reach beyond just Las Vegas. The show tours across the country and even in other countries like Mexico or Guatemala. Jackson’s estate has vowed to defend the late pop singer’s image and legacy. The estate’s lawyers called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Jackson estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir said: “This lawsuit – including the claim that this impersonator show somehow owns a ‘trademark’ in ‘MJ,’ a trademark owned by Michael Jackson’s Estate and long associated with Michael and his Estate – is beyond frivolous. The Estate, as always, will vigorously defend all intellectual property rights of Michael Jackson.”

