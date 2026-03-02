On This Day in 1949, Hank Williams Recorded a Fiery Ultimatum for a Lying Wife “Born of the Dissent on Charles Street”

Heartbreak and desperation never sounded so appealing before Hank Williams came along. Despite no shortage of personal strife, the Singing Kid transformed that pain into lyrical masterpieces like “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Issues with back pain and substance use made for a volatile relationship with his first wife, Audrey Williams, and the “Hey Good Lookin’” crooner often drew from that tension in his songwriting. On this day (March 2) in 1949, Hank Williams recorded the blunt “You’re Gonna Change (Or I’m Gonna Leave)” at Nashville’s Castle Studios. According to Williams’ biographer, Colin Escott, the song was “clearly born of the dissent on Charles Street.”

In typical Hank Williams fashion, “You’re Gonna Change (Or I’m Gonna Leave)” is quite the toe-tapper… until you listen to the lyrics. In this up-tempo honky-tonk number, our narrator is at the end of his rope with his wife, vowing to turn the tables on her and make good on her empty promises to leave if she doesn’t change her ways. Every time you get mad / You pack your rags and go back to Dad / You tell him lies he don’t believe / Now you’re gonna change or I’m a-gonna leave.

Produced by Fred Rose and featuring cameos by Don Davis on steel guitar and Dale Potter on fiddle, “You’re Gonna Change” marked Williams’ fifth of six country singles in a year’s time. Climbing to No. 4 on the country singles chart, it was also the fourth in an impressive string of Top 20 hits Williams would land between 1949 and his death on New Year’s Day in 1953.

The Surprising Impact Hank Williams Had on This Musical Icon

Hank Williams’ influence doesn’t stop at Nashville. Artists like Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and Bob Dylan have all cited the “Jambalaya” singer among their inspirations. In a September 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Bruce Springsteen recounted playing Hank Williams’ greatest hits compilation “over and over” again in his stereo in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“I don’t remember what made me run out and buy it, because it took me quite a while before I recognized it as being the invaluable piece of music history that it is,” Springsteen said.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images