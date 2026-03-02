“I Thought I Was Gonna Cry”: Jelly Roll Reveals Freak Accident That Left Him With Broken Collarbone Ahead of Grammys

There is no other way to put it – Jelly Roll is on a roll right now. Aside from his massive weight-loss journey, the country singer won big at the 2026 Grammy Awards. He won the Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey for “Amen”, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake for “Hard Fought Hallelujah”. Three Grammys in a single night was a historic moment in his career, but recently, Jelly Roll shared how he did it all with a broken collarbone.

Videos by American Songwriter

For most singers, getting to walk the red carpet at the Grammy Awards is a dream come true. And for Jelly Roll, he felt the same way. But there was just one little problem – prior to attending the awards, the singer broke his collarbone when riding ATVs.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Jelly Roll walked beside the ATV, admitting, “Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it. I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Will Welcome Jelly Roll Into the Grand Ole Opry Next Month]

Jelly Roll Wanted To Scream And Cry At The 2026 Grammy Awards

With Jelly Roll only wanting to enjoy the Grammys, he decided to keep his broken collarbone a secret. “I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry.”

Not putting the blame on the ATV or the manufacturer, Jelly Roll promised it was entirely “user error.” Somewhat hesitant to drive, the singer eventually gained the courage. And wanting to help others, he concluded, “Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y’all.”

Much like Jelly Roll, fans had fun with the incident, writing in the comments, “Jelly Rolled.” Another person added, “It happens to the best of us.”

Through the pain and the chaos, Jelly Roll once again showed why fans continue to rally behind him. From winning big at the Grammys to literally getting back on the ATV, the country star isn’t letting anything slow his momentum.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)