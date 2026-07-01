On This Day in 1956, Elvis Presley Was Forced Into an Embarrassing Performance of a Future Hit on National TV

On this day (July 1) in 1956, Elvis Presley appeared on The Steve Allen Show to perform his future hit single “Hound Dog.” However, a previous television appearance had caused outrage among critics and concerned parents. As a result, Allen felt that he needed to ensure that Presley’s performance was as family-friendly as possible. So, he dressed the future King of Rock and Roll in formal attire and made him sing to a thoroughly uninterested basset hound.

In early June, Presley appeared on The Milton Berle Show, where he performed the same song. During the performance, he moved his hips a bit too much for the liking of pearl-clutching critics and newspaper columnists. At the same time, he was already slated to appear on The Steve Allen Show. Allen had signed him to appear before his controversial turn on Berle’s show.

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Allen found himself in an interesting position. According to The Elvis History Blog, he had hosted NBC’s late-night talk show for two years and had just recently been given the 8 PM slot on Sunday evenings. His new show was in direct competition with The Ed Sullivan Show on CBS. Presley appearing on the show was guaranteed to bring a ratings spike. At the same time, Allen knew he needed to avoid sparking outrage. He also knew that he was on thin ice. He was already getting heat from critics in late June. For instance, syndicated columnist Charles Mercer wrote an open letter to Allen demanding to know why he was still planning to have the young performer on his show.

Elvis Presley Had No Choice in the Matter

Steve Allen replied with his own open letter. He opened by pointing out that he had a longstanding “legal commitment” to have Elvis Presley on his July 1 show. He then pointed out that the young rocker had appeared on multiple TV shows in the past. It was only his performance on The Milton Berle Show that caused outrage.

“He thoughtlessly indulged in certain dance movements on his last TV appearance which a number of people thought objectionable,” Allen wrote. “The thing to do, it seems to me, is to allow him to appear on television any time he wants, but to make certain that he conducts himself in a gentlemanly manner, and that is precisely my intention.”

Allen wasn’t the only person in the equation who had obligations to fulfill. When Presley took the $7,500 payment ($91,730 in today’s money) and signed the contract, he surrendered creative control. He was bound by the contract to do whatever Allen and his producers told him to do. So, he couldn’t argue when they dressed him in tails and made him sing “Hound Dog” to a basset hound wearing a top hat.

“We want to do a show the whole family can watch and enjoy and we always do,” Allen said when introducing the performance. “Tonight, we’re presenting Elvis Presley in his, what you might call, his first comeback.”

Differing Outcomes of the Evening

At the end of the day, Steve Allen came out on top. His show’s ratings blew The Ed Sullivan Show out of the water at 20.2 to 14.8. However, he ruined his professional relationship with Elvis Presley. “It was humiliating,” Priscilla Presley later said about the performance. “After that, he didn’t like Steve Allen at all.”

That evening, Ed Sullivan stepped in and offered the young singer a large payday for multiple appearances. Presley never returned to Allen’s show.

The next day, Presley went to the studio and cut “Hound Dog.” His longtime guitarist, Scotty Moore, said that his anger over the previous night’s performance led to the aggression he released on the recording, which went to No. 1 on the Hot 100 later in the year.

That night, Presley took the stage in Memphis, Tennessee. “You know, those people in New York are not gonna change me none,” he told the crowd. “I’m gonna show you what the real Elvis is like tonight.”

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