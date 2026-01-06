On This Day in 1958, Johnny Cash Released a No. 1 Single That Would Later Become an Award-Winning Duet With His Daughter, Rosanne Cash

On this day (January 6) in 1958, Johnny Cash released “Ballad of a Teenage Queen.” It was the fourth single from his 1958 compilation album, Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous. Later in the year, the song became his third No. 1 single. Three decades later, he recorded the song again as a duet with his daughter, Rosanne Cash. Their rendition didn’t reach the top of the chart. It did, however, bring the father-daughter duo a CMA Award.

Cash released his debut album, With His Hot and Blue Guitar, through Sun Records. He recorded several more songs for the label as well. However, they weren’t issued as singles before Cash left Sun for Columbia Records. He released his sophomore album, The Fabulous Johnny Cash, through his new label in November 1958.

Sun Records began releasing singles that would later appear on Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous in 1956, before his debut album hit shelves. Since they weren’t included on his debut LP, Sun Records collected them into a compilation, which they released the month after Cash’s sophomore LP hit shelves.

All of the songs from the compilation were released as singles, and all of the A-sides became top 10 hits. Three of them reached No. 1. However, they aren’t among the songs most fans remember today. “There You Go,” “Ballad of a Teenage Queen,” and “Guess Things Happen That Way” were all chart-toppers.

Johnny Cash Revisited “Ballad of a Teenage Queen”

Johnny Cash released Water from the Wells of Home in 1988. The 10 songs included on the album feature a long list of guest artists. Emmylou Harris, the Carter Family, Tom T. Hall, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, Glen Campbell, and Paul McCartney all appeared on the album. Additionally, Cash collaborated with his son, John Carter Cash, and his daughter, Rosanne Cash.

Rosanne Cash and The Everly Brothers appeared on the new version of “Ballad of a Teenage Queen.” It was released as a single in 1989 and reached No. 45 on the country chart. It won Vocal Event of the Year at the 1989 CMA Awards.

