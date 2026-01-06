Governors Ball Taps Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky to Headline 2026 Festival: Dominic Fike, Clipse, Major Lazer Among Performers

Governors Ball 2026 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event. Organizers recently announced that they’ve tapped Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky to headline the 2026 festival, which will held in Queens, New York, from June 5 to 7.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lorde and Baby Keem will take the helm on Friday, with other acts including Katseye, Pierce the Veil, Mariah the Scientist, and The Dare set to perform the same day.

On Saturday, Stray Kids and Kali Uchis will perform, along with Major Lazer, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

[Get Tickets to the Governors Ball HERE]

A$AP Rocky and Jennie will round out the weekend on Sunday, with Dominic Fike, Geese, Clipse, and Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist also slated to perform.

Other performers over the weekend include King PRincess, Whatmore, Ravyn Lenae, Spacey Jane, Holly Humberstone, and Lexa Gates.

Last year’s event featured performances by Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Hozier, and Glass Animals. The prior year saw Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, and Peso Pluma take the stage.

What to Expect from Governors Ball 2026

Over the three-day event, which will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, attendees will get to take in more than 60 artists across three stages.

In addition to the music, fans can look forward to gourmet food and curated beverages, participate in immersive fan experience, snap selfies at photo ops, and enjoy yet-to-be announced vendors, activations, and programming.

Presale will take place on Thursday, Jan. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. ET. Public on-sale will begin as soon as the presale ends, at which time ticket prices will increase.

Ahead of the event, Spotify has launched Gov Ball Festival Experience, a first-of-its-kind tool to help fans connect with the performers like never before.

According to the streamer, the experience analyzes your listening habits to “showcase the unique overlap between user listening history and the 2026 Gov Ball lineup.”

The feature will generate a personal playlist for users, which will pair their top artists from the lineup with up-and-coming acts they’re likely to love.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.