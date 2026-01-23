On This Day in 1963, Bluegrass Greats Flatt and Scruggs Were at No. 1 With a Classic TV Theme Song

On this day (January 23) in 1963, Flatt and Scruggs were at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.” It stayed at No. 1 for three nonconsecutive weeks. The song’s popularity was no doubt bolstered by the countless TV viewers who heard this song every week as it played over the opening credits of The Beverly Hillbillies.

While the lyrics of the TV theme and the single version of “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” are largely the same, there are some major differences between the two versions. First and foremost, Lester Flatt provides vocals in the single version. Jerry Scoggins sang on the TV version. Additionally, the single version features the opening theme in the first half and the closing theme in the second, accompanied by a hot banjo instrumental in the middle. The ending credits of the TV version often featured altered lyrics that mentioned the show’s sponsors, including Winston cigarettes and Kellogg’s cereal.

Flatt and Scruggs Almost Didn’t Record the Beverly Hillbillies Theme

Beverly Hillbillies creator/producer Paul Henning wrote “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” for the TV show. It later became Flatt and Scruggs’ only No. 1 single on the country chart. The song also reached No. 44 on the Hot 100. Moreover, it introduced a wide audience to the music of the legendary bluegrass duo. However, they almost didn’t record it.

According to Songfacts, Earl Scruggs’ wife, Louise, managed the group. When Henning reached out to her to inquire about getting the duo to provide instrumentation for the theme, she turned him down. “I turned it down at first because of the word Beverly Hillbillies. I didn’t know what connotation that was going to take with country people, and didn’t want to offend them,” she explained. Henning then informed her that “the premise of the show is that the Beverly Hillbillies are going to always be outsmarting the city slickers.” She wasn’t quite convinced. Then, Henning allowed her to watch the show’s pilot. That changed her mind.

Mrs. Scruggs didn’t just approve the project. She also suggested that it could be a successful single.

Featured Image by CBS via Getty Images