On This Day in 1976, the Protest Song That Inspired a Classic Kris Kristofferson Film Hit No. 1

Every so often, a country song comes along that dominates not only the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart but also the Billboard Hot 100. In recent years, a few of those songs have been “Last Night”, “A Bar Song(Tipsy), and “I Had Some Help”. In the 20th century, hits that dominated both charts include “Rhinestone Cowboy”, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy”, and C.W. McCall‘s “Convoy”, which was at No. 1 on the country chart on this day, January 23, 1976.

Released in November 1975, C.W. McCall’s No. 1 single quickly gained popularity in 1976. Following its release, the single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart on December 20, 1975. It held the top spot on the chart for six consecutive weeks and finally left on January 24.

As noted, McCall’s hit single wasn’t just a No. 1 hit in country music, but in all music. On January 10, 1976, the single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and left the following week. The songs that were behind “Convoy” were “Saturday Night” by The Bay City Rollers and “I Write The Songs” by Barry Manilow. Ultimately, it was Manilow’s song that replaced McCall at No. 1 on the most famous chart in the world, the Billboard Hot 100.

The No. 1 Placement Wasn’t the End of “Convoy”

C.W. McCall’s song is a protest song for an unexpected working demographic: truck drivers. The song protests the police, the previous 55 mph speed limit, rising fuel prices, and celebrates trucker culture in general. Thanks to this song’s success and the intrinsic cinematic appeal within it, director Sam Peckinpah decided to turn the song into a film starring Kris Kristofferson and Ali MacGraw.

Unexpectedly, the film became a massive blockbuster success and the highest-grossing film of Sam Peckinpah’s career. Through the years, the film has amassed a cult following, as it is a rich piece of 1970s country counter culture, and one of Kris Kristofferson’s most notable works as an actor.

It’s not every day that a song gets turned into a bona fide blockbuster action movie, but given the story and success of C.W. McCall’s hit single, “Convoy”, it went on to have a life of its own in a different medium. For context, several other hit songs that studios and directors have turned into films include “Alice’s Restaurant”, “The Gambler”, and “Ode To Billy Joe”.

