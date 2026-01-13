On This Day in 1965, Connie Smith Was at No. 1 With a History-Making Hit That Etched Her Name in the Country Record Books—and Went Unmatched for 48 Years

On this day (January 9) in 1965, Connie Smith was nearing the end of her eight-week run at No. 1 with “Once a Day.” When the song reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in late November 1964, it became a historic achievement. Then, as its run at the top of the charts continued, it broke another record, setting Smith up as a groundbreaking new artist.

Smith released “Once a Day” as the lead single from her self-titled debut album in August 1964. It was also her debut single. When it reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart dated November 28, Smith became the first woman to top the chart with her debut single.

“Once a Day” held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks. It would be nearly 50 years before another woman topped the country chart for that long. Forty-eight years after Smith set the record, Taylor Swift broke it with her 2012 hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” which occupied the top spot for 10 weeks. Interestingly, it was also the first single by any artist to sit at the top of the chart for 10 weeks since Buck Owens’ “Love’s Gonna Live Here” spent 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1963-64.

Bill Anderson Helped Start Connie Smith’s Career

Bill Anderson didn’t just write a major hit for Connie Smith. He also helped kickstart her career. According to Songfacts, he heard her sing a rendition of Jean Shepard’s “I Thought of You” during a talent competition in Ohio in 1963. He was so impressed with her voice that he helped get a deal with RCA Records. He also helped build the group of musicians who played on her debut album.

“Naturally, I wanted her records to sound different from so many of the others coming off Music Row, and I thought the best place to start was with fresh sounds from young pickers,” Anderson explained. So, he enlisted members of his backing band to fill out the sessions. Weldon Myrick, Jimmy Lance, and Snuffy Miller were among those he chose for the job.

Myrick would go on to play on several of Smith’s records, his steel guitar style becoming a hallmark of her sound.

