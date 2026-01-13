This ‘American Idol’ Winner Just Landed the Most High-Profile Gig of His Young Career

Jamal Roberts’ success in continuing, even after his American Idol win. The competition series’ latest champion has been tapped to sing the National Anthem 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set to be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, Roberts will sing a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that’s been specially arranged by Adam Blackstone. Maria Pernalete, 18, will perform the song in ASL as Roberts sings.

Since winning season 23 of American Idol with a record-setting 26 million votes, Roberts has experienced much success.

His debut single, “Heal,” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Song charts. Roberts also opened for Brandy and Monica on their sold-out The Boy Is Mine Tour and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song for the live version of his song “Still,” a collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds.

Roberts’ performance isn’t the only thing college football fans can look forward to on game day.

The National Anthem Ceremony will begin with the presentation of the Nation’s Colors by a Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from the Military District of Washington. Afterwards, the unfurling of a giant American flag by volunteers from the Miami-Dade community will occur.

The anthem ceremony will include video feeds of U.S. troops stationed oversees, all of whom are tuning in to watch the national championship game.

The ceremony will also include a flyover from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami. Drummers from the participating team bands will be included in the National Anthem presentation.

Before Roberts’ performance, members of the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale will sing “America the Beautiful.” Brianna Therve, 17, will perform in ASL alongside the group.

The marching bands of each participating team will perform on the field during pregame and at halftime.

In addition to the performances, the pregame celebration will honor the 2025 Teacher of the Year from each U.S. state and territory.

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony will return as the in-stadium emcee for the game. Additionally, DJ Mal-Ski and eight latin percussionists from Hussein & The Fire Drummers will be on hand.

Pregame festivities inside Hard Rock Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game, which will kick off at 7:50 p.m. ET, will feature No. 1 seed Indiana against No. 10 seed Miami.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BPC