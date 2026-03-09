On This Day in 1968, Bob Dylan Started a Whopping 10-Week Run at No. 1 With a Surprise Acoustic Album

Bob Dylan really dominated popular music in the 1960s. And he wasn’t slowing down in the latter part of the decade, either. After a while away from acoustic music, the Bard returned to his original unplugged sound with the release of John Wesley Harding in December 1967. And on this very day in 1968, Dylan started a whopping 10-week run at No. 1 on the UK charts with that legendary album. It remains a fan favorite today. Let’s revisit the country rock goodness of John Wesley Harding, shall we?

Revisiting ‘John Wesley Harding’ by Bob Dylan

John Wesley Harding reached No. 1 on the UK Albums chart on this day, March 9, 1968, several months after the folk rock record was released. It enjoyed 10 weeks at that coveted No. 1 spot. Though, some sources claim it stayed at the top for 13 weeks. Either way, the album was a big success in the UK and stayed on the chart for 29 weeks. Surprisingly enough, it wasn’t a No. 1 on the Billboard Top LPs in the US. There, it peaked at No. 2. Still, it was a resounding hit for Dylan. The album was Certified Gold in the UK and, despite not charting as high, Certified Platinum in the US.

Bob Dylan’s John Wesley Harding marked his return to semi-acoustic instrumentation after famously “going electric.” Dylan’s three previous albums were experimental blues-leaning rock albums. John Wesley Harding, however, was a mostly acoustic folk rock record with country and roots elements. And it remains a favorite among fans to this day.

According to Dylan himself, he did not want the album to be heavily promoted, as many other albums in 1967 were heavily hyped up.

“I asked Columbia to release it with no publicity and no hype, because this was the season of hype,” said Dylan, who also refused to release a single from the album.

Despite the lack of promotion, the record was a hit, competing with the likes of The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, among other bands capitalizing on psychedelia.

On this legendary record, you’ll find gorgeous compositions like the title track, “All Along The Watchtower” (made even more famous by Jimi Hendrix), and “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”.

Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images