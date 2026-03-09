3 Funny Pop Songs From the 1980s That Get Us To Giggle

You’ve got to give it up to the songwriters and performers who set a goal for themselves and hit the nail right on the head. Sometimes artists stumble upon a great track or a meaningful moment. But the best plan is to think ahead and they meet the goal.

Even when that goal is laughter. Here below, we wanted to check out three occasions when that goal was set and met—a trio of tracks that are laugh-out-loud funny. Indeed, these are three funny pop songs from the 1980s that get us to guffaw.

“The Super Bowl Shuffle” by The Chicago Bears Shufflin’ Crew (Single, 1985)

This song is hilarious. It’s both intentionally funny and unintentionally funny. Before you even get to the music and the lyrics, it’s just funny to see big football players try to sing and rap on beat in this 1980s goof. But that’s just how good the Chicago Bears were in 1985. They could put out a silly song like this and still win the Super Bowl on the field. There are so many reasons why this song shouldn’t work and yet it’s perfect.

“Eat It” by “Weird Al” Yankovic from ‘”Weird Al” Yankovic In 3-D’ (1984)

Of course, everyone knows “Weird Al” for his parody songs. He doesn’t hide the fact that he’s trying to get a laugh out of his audience. For those who might not know, Al used to take popular songs from the day and put his own funny twist on them, to varying degrees of success. But one of his most popular tracks back in the day was the Michael Jackson spoof “Eat It”. Whether or not the lyrics are funny today to audiences, Al’s dedication to the bit is just wacky.

“Funky Cold Medina” by Tone Lōc from ‘Lōc-ed After Dark’ (1989)

Tone Lōc boasts one of the greatest voices in hip-hop history. That low growl is iconic. But he also uses it to be charming and funny on this rap track from 1989. In fact, Lōc pulled the job off so well, he parlayed it into acting roles, including one in the popular 1990s comedy, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. As for the track, well the title of the song says it all.

Photo by Sam Jones / Courtesy of Girlie Action Media & Marketing