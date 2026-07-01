On This Day in 1968, Tammy Wynette Released Her First No. 1 Album—Driven by an Unforgettable Hit Single

On this day (July 1) in 1968, Tammy Wynette released D-I-V-O-R-C-E. It would later become the first of two chart-topping albums for the First Lady of Country Music. The album consisted mostly of covers. Wynette put her stamp on songs from the Beatles, Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, and Glen Campbell. However, it was the LP’s title track that helped drive it up the charts.

Wynette shot to success after signing her recording contract with Epic Records and pairing with producer Owen Bradley in 1966. Her first solo No. 1, “I Don’t Wanna Play House,” came the next year. She followed that with “Take Me to Your World,” which also topped the country chart. However, her success didn’t always translate to the albums chart. While many of her full-length releases landed within the top 10, only two reached the top of the tally.

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The success of D-I-V-O-R-C-E can be tied to its smash-hit title track.

Tammy Wynette Was the Perfect Artist to Record “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”

By 1968, Tammy Wynette had been divorced multiple times and had three children. So, she knew what it was like to guide a child through the heartbreaking end of a marriage. “I hated myself for not writing that song,” she once commented. “It fit my life completely.”

Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, the duo who later penned George Jones’ comeback hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” wrote the heartbreaking hit. In reality, Braddock wrote the song, and Putman improved it.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1973, Tammy Wynette Hit No. 1 With One of the Most Heartbreaking Songs in Country History]

“I got the idea of a couple that spells in front of their kid so the kid won’t hear all this disturbing stuff about his parents getting a divorce,” Braddock recalled. “Months went by, and nobody recorded it. I asked Curly Putman why nobody was recording the song. He said the melody for the title line was too happy,” he added. Putman then sang the sadder melody that generations of fans are familiar with. That changed everything. Despite transforming the song, Putman initially didn’t want to take any credit. Eventually, Braddock convinced him to take 25% and put his name on the song’s credits.

“It was not very long at all before Tammy recorded it. It was my first No. 1. Looking back on it now, I think the song’s pretty corny, but I was glad to have it,” he added.

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