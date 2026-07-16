On This Day in 1969, Sonny James Was No. 1 With a Tragic Love Song Written by the Big Bopper and Previously Recorded by George Jones

On this day (July 16) in 1969, Sonny James was on a three-week run at the top of the country chart with “Running Bear.” A decade earlier, in 1959, the song was a major pop hit for Johnny Preston. His recording featured backing vocals by George Jones. Later, Jones became one of the many artists to cover the song. However, his rendition wasn’t as successful as those cut by James or Preston.

The music world changed in the mid-1950s with the rise of stars like Elvis Presley. Popular music was no longer aimed at a solely adult audience. Instead, labels and artists started making music for teens. For whatever reason, teenage tragedy songs were incredibly popular at the time. These were melodramatic, sentimental ballads about teenagers dying in various ways. Wayne Cochran’s “Last Kiss” or “Leader of the Pack” by the Shangri-Las are both prime examples. “Running Bear” fits the description as well.

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The Big Bopper Refused to Record the Future Sonny James Hit

The song is about two Indigenous teenagers–Running Bear and Little White Dove–from warring tribes who are in love. Their tribes’ ongoing war and a raging river separate them, despite their strong feelings. The end of the song sees them leaping into the river, swimming to meet one another, and drowning.

According to Songfacts, the Big Bopper wrote the song but didn’t want to record it. He found success with novelty songs. As a result, he believed that the song’s subject matter was too serious for him. So, long before it was a hit for Sonny James, he passed it to his good friend, Johnny Preston.

[RELATED: Remember When Sonny James Traded in His Guitar To Serve His Country—and Then Moved in With Chet Atkins and His Wife]

Preston released the original recording, featuring backing vocals from George Jones and the stereotypical “chanting” and “war cries” by producer Bill Hall, in August 1959. He would have likely released it sooner. However, he and Mercury Records had to deal with copyright issues after the Big Bopper died in the plane crash that also killed Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens.

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