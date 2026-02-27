On This Day in 1971, a Kris Kristofferson-Penned Hit Inspired by Frank Sinatra Topped the Country Charts—and Was Later Covered by Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn

While Kris Kristofferson didn’t see much success on the charts, his mark on country music is indelible. Some of his best work includes “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” Sammi Smith transformed the latter into a masterpiece, taking it to No. 1 on this day (Feb. 27) in 1971.

Videos by American Songwriter

How Frank Sinatra Inspired This Kris Kristofferson Hit

With “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Kris Kristofferson shed light on the deep human need for intimacy and connection. Yesterday is dead and gone / And tomorrow’s out of sight / And it’s sad to be alone / Help me make it through the night.

The song’s title comes from an Esquire magazine interview with legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, where the “Fly Me to the Moon” singer declared his belief in, “Booze, broads, or a Bible … whatever helps me make it through the night.”

Sammi Smith’s Biggest Hit

Kris Kristofferson wrote “Help Me Make It Through the Night” while staying with country singer-songwriter Dottie West and her husband Bill at their Nashville home. He initially offered the song to West, but she turned it down due to its “suggestive” lyrics.

However, Sammi Smith didn’t mind a bit. Born Jewel Fay Smith in California, she dropped out of school at age 11 and began singing professionally in nightclubs. At 15, Smith married Hall of Fame steel guitarist Floyd L. “Bobby” White. The couple had three children before divorcing in 1966. The following year, Smith moved to Nashville on the advice of songwriter Gene Sullivan. Signing with Columbia Records, she scored her first minor hit, “So Long, Charlie Brown, Don’t Look for Me Around”, in 1968.

Many artists have since gone on to cover “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” including Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John, Tammy Wynette, and Gladys Knight and the Pips. However, it is Smith’s smoky vocals and emotional delivery that are still most closely associated with the song.

In addition to topping the country charts, Smith’s rendition of “Help Me Me Make It Through the Night” reached No. 8 on the pop charts and won the artist a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

[RELATED: 3 Forgotten Country Artists From the 1970s Who Disappeared After One Hit]

Sammi Smith would find commercial success again, but never quite matched the watershed moment of “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” By 1979, she had all but disappeared from public life, moving to Arizona and becoming involved in indigenous people’s causes.

Sammi Smith died February 12, 2005, of emphysema at her Oklahoma City home. She was 61 years old.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images