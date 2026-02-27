3 Mandatory Classic Rock Debut Albums From the 1970s That Everyone Should Own

As a music fan, it can be important to say you’ve been there with a group from the very beginning. But while you maybe weren’t able to purchase a ticket to a given band’s first show with their old drummer or original singer, you are able to dive into and explore their debut LP.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three indelible classic rock debut albums from the 1970s—a trio of albums that leave us thrilled and buzzing even now. Indeed, these are three mandatory classic rock debut albums from the 1970s to own.

‘Black Sabbath’ by Black Sabbath (1970)

Where would rock music be without Black Sabbath? Truly, where would heavy metal music be without the British-born band? The group practically invented the looming hefty genre. And it all began in 1970 when the doom and gloom rock group released their self-titled debut LP. With it, Ozzy Osbourne and company officially entered the sonic public consciousness—or should we say, the public nightmare.

‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd’)’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

There is so much to sink your teeth into when it comes to this debut LP. The southern rock band was so new that they had to teach music fans how to pronounce their name—indeed, Lynyrd Skynyrd used the title of their debut as a joke and a teaching tool all at the same time. But it didn’t take long for people to figure it all out. The band’s debut LP was an instant classic, featuring indelible tracks like “Tuesday’s Gone”, “Simple Man”, and “Free Bird”.

‘Horses’ by Patti Smith (1975)

Patti Smith is one of those people who are so themselves that everyone wants to be them, too. That is the aura Smith gave off in the 1970s and the aura she has given off ever since. But musically speaking, it all began in 1975 with the artist’s debut album, Horses. On it, she introduced her confident rock sensibilities, which bridged a poet’s air with a rocker’s guts. And it’s on that foundation that Smith has grown a career ever since.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns