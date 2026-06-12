On This Day in 1973, Dolly Parton Recorded a Three-Time No. 1 That Became One of the Best-Selling Singles in History

On this day (June 12) in 1973, Dolly Parton stepped into RCA Studio B in Nashville and recorded “I Will Always Love You.” It went to the top of the country chart upon its initial release. Then, it topped the chart again in the 1980s. Roughly a decade later, Whitney Houston’s version made the song an international smash hit. It topped charts in multiple countries and earned a Diamond certification from the RIAA. It remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

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Parton spent the early days of her career partnered with Porter Wagoner. She was a regular fixture on his TV and road shows. Additionally, they recorded multiple duet albums together. By the early 1970s, she was ready to break away from him and pursue a solo career. He fought to keep her tied to him. She wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner. After she played it for him, he agreed to let her step out of his shadow.

Parton then embarked on the most successful period of her career. Songs like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Here You Come Again” shot to the top of the country chart. Later, a number of her singles and albums brought her crossover success. Today, she is an icon.

Dolly Parton Took “I Will Always Love You” to the Top Twice

Dolly Parton initially released “I Will Always Love You” as the second single from Jolene in March 1974. It reached the top of the country chart for a week in June. Nearly a decade later, she rerecorded the hit for the soundtrack from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She released it as a double A-side single with “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.” It topped the country chart in mid-October.

Whitney Houston transformed “I Will Always Love You” into an epic pop ballad in 1992 for the soundtrack from The Bodyguard. It spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and received Diamond certification from the RIAA. At the time, it was the best-selling single by a woman in history. The single also brought her Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female at the Grammy Awards. The Bodyguard–Original Soundtrack Album won Album of the Year.

Dolly Parton was driving home from her office when she heard Houston’s version for the first time. “Honest to goodness, I almost wrecked,” she recalled. “I had to pull over and listen to it. It was an overwhelming feeling that little song of mine could be done so beautifully, so big, so overwhelming. I almost had a heart attack right there on the spot. I’ll never forget it.”

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