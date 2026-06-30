On This Day in 1973, George Harrison Knocked Another Former Beatle Out of the No. 1 Spot With a Song He Called a “Prayer”

On this day (June 30) in 1973, George Harrison topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).” In doing so, he took Paul McCartney and Wings’ “My Love” out of the No. 1 position. It marked the only time in history that former members of the Beatles occupied the two top spots on the Hot 100.

“Give Me Love” was the sole single from Harrison’s sophomore solo outing, Living in the Material World. After releasing the album, he started the Material World Charitable Foundation, which was funded by proceeds from the album’s sales. Additionally, all royalties from this track went directly to the foundation.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Much like Harrison’s previous chart-topper, “My Sweet Lord,” this song is spiritual in nature. In the earlier single, he sang praise to the Hindu god Krishna and called for religious unity. This single sees him praying to the “Lord” for peace on earth. “Sometimes you open your mouth, and you don’t know what you are going to say, and whatever comes out is the starting point,” Harrison said. “If that happens and you are lucky, it can usually be turned into a song. This song is a prayer and personal statement between me, the Lord, and whoever likes it.”

George Harrison’s Prayer Overtook Paul McCartney’s Love Letter

Both former Beatles topped the Hot 100 in June 1973 with songs that had love at their core. George Harrison was praying for the kind of love that brings an end to inequality and war. Paul McCartney, on the other hand, was singing about romantic love. He wrote the chart-topping Wings single “My Love” for his wife and bandmate, Linda.

McCartney met his future wife in 1967. A year later, they started dating. Then, in March 1969, they tied the knot. He started writing the song early in their marriage and included it in Wings’ early setlists. It had been at the top of the Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks when Harrison’s single bumped it to No. 2 on the chart.

Play video

“My Love” helped bolster sales of Red Rose Speedway in the United States, which helped it reach the top of the Billboard 200. After three weeks at No. 1, George Harrison’s Living in the Material World bumped it out of the top spot.

Featured Image by Steve Kagan/Getty Images