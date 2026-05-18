Ella Langley Breaks Longstanding ACM Awards Record Previously Held by Faith Hill

Ella Langley had a record-setting night at the ACMs. The country star’s seven trophies at the 61st ACM Awards set the record for the most wins in one year.

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At the May 17 show, Langley won in all five categories she was nominated in: Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year.

Two of those categories got Langley two trophies each, as she was awarded as both the artist and songwriter in one, and the artist and producer in the other.

Before Langley’s huge night, the most awards won by a single artist in a year was six. It’s a feat that’s been achieved three times before. Garth Brooks did it in 1991, Faith Hill did so in 1999, and Chris Stapleton accomplished it in 2016.

That wasn’t the only record Langley set at the ACMs. She also became the artist with the most wins in a two-year stretch. Between the 2025 and 2026 ceremonies, Langley took home 12 awards.

Previously, Hill held that record when she took home 10 trophies in 1998 and 1999.

Additionally, Langley’s back-to-back Single of the Year wins—”You Look Like You Love Me” in 2025 and “Choosin’ Texas” in 2026—set her apart from the pack.

She’s only the fifth artist to win that particular award two years in a row. Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Hill, and Miranda Lambert are the other artists who have done so.

Ella Langley Thanks the Women in Country Music

Langley knows she has the women who came before her to thank for her success. During her tearful acceptance speech for Female Artist of the Year, Langley praised the other nominees. She beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Lambert to come out victorious.

“Today I was having a strange day. I don’t know what it is about awards, but I have strange days in the mornings here. I walked right in to Lainey’s room and I just got emotional. She hugged me, wrapped me up, and started praying for me,” Langley said. “And then all of a sudden here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat.”

“I would not be standing up here without the encouragement of so many women. Kelsea, thank you so much for loving on me,” she added. “… Thank you to the women. I would not be standing up here without them.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage