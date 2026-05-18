3 Forgotten Radio Hits That Every 1970s Teen Secretly Loved

If you were a 1970s teen, these radio hits will definitely ring a bell. Even if you weren’t the biggest fan of pop or rock music during that era, there’s no way you managed to avoid hearing these hits on the radio. And even if you weren’t an out and proud fan, you might have secretly loved them. Let’s take a walk back in time, shall we?

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“Julie, Do Ya Love Me” by Bobby Sherman from ‘With Love, Bobby’ (1970)

It’s a shame this song has become such a deep cut. I rarely ever hear it on the radio anymore. But back in 1970, “Julie, Do Ya Love Me” by Bobby Sherman was all over the radio. And the charts reflected that. This pop tune was a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cash Box Top 100. Written by Tom Bahler, Bobby Sherman’s version of this pop classic was a massive hit, and it later did well for the British group White Plains that same year.

“Indiana Wants Me” by R. Dean Taylor from ‘I Think, Therefore I Am’ (1970)

The sirens in this song likely panicked and then annoyed many who listened to this song on the radio in their cars back in the day. Still, this R. Dean Taylor hit was quite a success on the charts, peaking at No. 5 in the US and No. 2 in the UK. It’s also a great example of narrative-driven adult contemporary music, and the song follows the tale of a man on the run after murdering a man who nearly dishonored his wife. Taylor was inspired to write “Indiana Wants Me” after watching the film Bonnie And Clyde.

“Fallin’ In Love” by Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds from ‘Fallin’ In Love’ (1975)

How about a little R&B soft rock? “Fallin’ In Love” by Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds is one of those radio hits you don’t hear in the wild much anymore, but every 1970s teen out there will remember it within just a few seconds. “Fallin’ In Love” would be Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds’ only song to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, but it was very deserving of the honor.

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