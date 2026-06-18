On This Day in 1977, Fleetwood Mac Was at No. 1 for the Only Time with a Song That Became a Viral Sensation Decades Later

On this day (June 18) in 1977, Fleetwood Mac was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dreams.” Despite the band’s place in the pantheon of rock, this was their only single to reach the top of the chart in the United States. The song has experienced a pair of resurgences in popularity thanks to social media. First, it was played over a video of college cheerleaders, which garnered millions of views. Then, in 2020, it was the soundtrack of a viral video that made the whole world want to listen to Rumours and drink cranberry juice.

Written by Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac released “Dreams” as the second single from Rumours. The LP’s lead single, “Go Your Own Way,” was the band’s first top 10 hit in the United States. Interestingly, it was penned by Lindsey Buckingham, who was going through a nasty breakup with Nicks at the time. So, the band shared two sides of the end of their relationship.

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[RELATED: The 3 Undisputed Best Songs From Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Album ‘Rumours’]

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Nicks and Buckingham weren’t the only members of the band who were dealing with relationship issues, though. Every member of the band was in the middle of a breakup while they were working on Rumours. John and Christine McVie were divorcing, as were Mick Fleetwood and his wife, Jenny Boyd. The resulting tension within the band drove them to create what is arguably their best album.

Stevie Nicks Recalls Writing Fleetwood Mac’s Sole No. 1

According to Songfacts, Sly Stone was recording in the studio next door to where Fleetwood Mac was working on Rumours. That’s where Stevie Nicks wrote “Dreams.” The large, semicircular bed draped in red velvet created the perfect ambiance for writing.

“Dreams” was, in part, a response to the Buckingham-penned “Go Your Own Way.” Nicks was unhappy about the song after hearing it and knowing it was directed at her. “I was trying to be all philosophical. He was just mad,” Nicks said.

The song proved that there was still a level of respect between the former lovers. “I remember the night I wrote ‘Dreams.’ I walked in and handed a cassette of the song to Lindsey. It was just a rough take, just me singing solo and playing piano,” she recalled. “Even though he was mad with me at the time, Lindsey played it and then looked up at me and smiled. What was going on between us was sad. We were couples who couldn’t make it through. As musicians, we still respected each other, and we got some brilliant songs out of it.”

“Dreams” Stood the Test of Time

“Dreams” has risen to popularity, introducing new generations of listeners to Fleetwood Mac multiple times over the last decade.

First, Twitter user @Bottledfleet posted a video of the Alcorn State University Golden Girls cheer team dancing, overlaid with “Dreams.” The original post’s sarcastic caption was “Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it.” While the original post seems to have been removed, reuploads fortunately exist.

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Two years later, in 2020, Nathan Apodaca, whose TikTok username is Doggface208, posted a video of him skateboarding, sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice, and lip-syncing to “Dreams.” It delivered the laid-back energy that everyone was looking for at the time. As a result, the video went viral and opened countless doors for Apodaca.

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The video also caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, who recreated the viral clip. Moreover, it took the classic back to the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 12.

Fleetwood Mac and “Dreams” are proof that the “one-hit wonder” label doesn’t truly apply to any band or artist who only manages to reach the top of the chart once in their career.

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