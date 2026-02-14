The 3 Undisputed Best Songs From Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Album ‘Rumours’

It’s amazing how some bands continue through the ages. In the moment, it might be hard to predict which group on the charts will have a legacy that could span 50 or 100 years, or more. But one thing is for sure, Fleetwood Mac is one of those groups that’s simply endured.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to examine one of the band’s most celebrated records. We wanted to look at the three best tracks on the album and why they hit us so hard. Indeed, these are the three undisputed best songs from Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 LP, Rumours.

“Dreams” (Track 2, 4:14)

It’s always fun seeing a classic song get rediscovered. And this 1977 song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its day, went through just that when a viral video captured the heart of the internet in 2020. That video—a skateboarder cruising through the city drinking cranberry juice—was soundtracked by “Dreams”. The song floats, but it’s also got bite. On it, Stevie Nicks, who was ending her longtime relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, is at her best. Alluring but strong, cosmic but grounded. The result is a chilling offering about big moments of change.

“Go Your Own Way” (Track 5, 3:38)

The thing about Fleetwood Mac is that you never knew who would write the next great hit for the band’s catalog. Above, it was Nicks. And on this tune, it was Buckingham. Rumours is legendary for its songs and for the internal drama going on at the same time. Not only were Nicks and Buckingham splitting, but so too were spouses Christine and John McVie. So, it makes sense that with all of this (and more) swirling, Buckingham would write a song called “Go Your Own Way”. He sings it with such honesty, listeners can’t deny its power.

“Gold Dust Woman” (Track 11, 4:51)

While Rumours produced four Top 10 singles, we wanted to end this list with the record’s final track. Written by Nicks, the track combines country and rock sounds, bridged by a steady, prodding plucked electric guitar. Nicks casts a spell on her audience and the title makes the image she conjures in our mind sparkle. It’s hypnotic and delightful.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns