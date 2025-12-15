On This Day in 1979, Alan Jackson Married His High School Sweetheart—the Woman Who Helped Him Land His First Songwriting Deal and Inspired Two Classic Songs

On this day (December 15) in 1979, Alan and Denise Jackson got married. Their relationship began more than a decade before Jackson broke through into the country music world. It has also inspired two hit songs and has been held up as an example of how marriage should look by countless fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

The story of the Jacksons’ marriage is one of love, support, and perseverance. If not for their marriage, the country music world would not be the same. Denise helped Alan land his first songwriting deal, which led to his recording contract. Additionally, their relationship inspired two major hit songs–“I’d Love You All Over Again” and “Remember When.”

[RELATED: 3 Love Songs by Alan Jackson To Celebrate His 46th Wedding Anniversary]

How Denise Jackson Helped Shape Alan Jackson’s Career

There’s an old saying about there being a strong woman behind every successful man. If one needed proof of that, they’d only need to look at the history of Alan Jackson’s career.

Six years after tying the knot, the Jacksons moved to Nashville, where Alan could pursue a career in country music. While working on making it, he took a job at The Nashville Network, working in the mailroom. At the same time, Denise took a job as a flight attendant.

While working, she met Glen Campbell. She approached him and asked for advice. Campbell gave her his manager’s business card and suggested she have Alan record a demo tape. This helped him get his foot in the door. Then, in 1989, a decade after their wedding, Jackson became the first artist to ink a deal with Arista Records.

The next year, Jackson released his debut album, Here in the Real World. The LP produced four top-five hits, including his first No. 1, “I’d Love You All Over Again.” Jackson wrote the song about their 10-year marriage while on a radio tour.

Thirteen years later, in 2003, Jackson released “Remember When,” which spent two weeks at No. 1. He looked to his marriage to write this song as well. This time, though, he touched on all of the ups and downs they’d survived over the years.

So, Alan and Denise Jackson’s marriage has been a boon for the country music world. Today, after 46 years together, they’re also an inspiration for those who hope to find that special someone to grow old with.

Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images