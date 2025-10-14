On This Day in 1984, a Critically Acclaimed Satirical Comedy Loosely Based on Willie Nelson’s Life Hit Theaters—Starring Nelson and a Fellow Outlaw Country Legend

On this day (October 14) in 1984, Songwriter, the satirical comedy film starring country legends Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson was released. Loosely based on Nelson’s career, the film was met with praise from critics upon its release. More than four decades later, it continues to receive positive reviews and is a favorite among fans of the country icons.

Videos by American Songwriter

Both Nelson and Kristofferson are country music legends. Both are lauded singer/songwriters who have written and recorded multiple hits. Moreover, their contributions to country music have shaped the genre for generations. However, neither of the Outlaw Country legends limited their careers to music. Instead, they both had long acting careers.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1980: Willie Nelson Released ‘Honeysuckle Rose’, the Classic Movie Soundtrack to His First Starring Role]

Nelson’s first starring role came in 1980 with Honeysuckle Rose, in which he played Buck Bonham. Nearly a decade earlier, Kristofferson had his first starring role in the 1971 Dennis Hopper-helmed The Last Movie. Both had several roles under their belts when it came time to film Songwriter. Both turned in memorable performances that have been praised by critics and fans alike for years.

Today, Songwriter boasts an 88% on the popular rating site, Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it holds a score of 75 on Metacritic. Upon its release, the film was praised by one of the most influential critics in the United States.

Roger Ebert Praised Willie Nelson’s Acting in Songwriter

When Songwriter hit theaters, Roger Ebert was the movie critic for the Chicago Sun-Times. He gave the film four and a half stars out of five. Moreover, he praised Willie Nelson’s acting in his review.

In his review, Ebert summarized what were, in his opinion, the best scenes in the movie. “Willie Nelson is the key to both of those scenes, and it’s interesting how subtle his acting is. Unlike a lot of concert stars whose moves tend to be too large for the intimacy of a movie, Nelson is a gifted, understated actor,” he wrote.

Later in the review, Ebert admitted that at the beginning of the film, Nelson and Kris Kristofferson don’t seem to belong in the film alongside the likes of Rip Torn and Melinda Dillon. “But watch them work together,” he wrote, proving that the two were as good together on the screen as they were in the studio.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum