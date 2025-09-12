On This Day in 1990, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks Broke up With Fleetwood Mac

Let’s be honest, tracing the breakups and reunions of Fleetwood Mac is like tracing the breakups and reunions of a toxic high school couple. Frankly, people probably got to the point where they just wanted them to do one or the other. Though Fleetwood Mac kept doing that constant back and forth up until Christine McVie died in 2022, they are no longer a touring band as of recent years.

Well, on this day, September 12, 1990, the timeline of Mac just got more confusing. Specifically, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announced they were departing from Fleetwood Mac. Prior to this announcement, each member of the band was pursuing solo careers, all while balancing their commitment to Fleetwood Mac. This transpired in the early 80s, specifically, 1982, and many fans would likely say this was Fleetwood Mac’s first official hiatus.

The end of this hiatus transpired in 1987 when Mac released their album, Tango in the Night. Following the release of the album, the band, without Lindsey Buckingham, played together until 1990. During that year, McVie and Nicks announced the band’s second hiatus and or period of inactivity.

Why Did Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie Leave Fleetwood Mac?

We established that it’s difficult to track the ups and downs of Fleetwood Mac. Now, what is more difficult is tracking the alleged reasons behind those ups and downs. As most people likely know, Fleetwood Mac’s internal relationship was plagued by substance abuse, love affairs, and general personal turmoil. So, when people look for a reason behind their consistent breakups and reunions, they typically point to one of those things.

Reportedly, Christine McVie left the band in 1991 because she wanted to settle down and pursue other artistic endeavors. Nicks’ reason was ultimately the same. However, she was also in a dispute with Mick Fleetwood over the song “Silver Springs”, which she wanted to feature on one of her solo albums. In other words, and like a teenage relationship, the reasons behind their departures are complicated.

Also, like a teenage relationship, Fleetwood Mac didn’t stay broken up for all that long. In 1997, McVie and Nicks rejoined the group, and its original lineup, for the release and the reunion tour of the live album, The Dance.

Shortly after that reunion, McVie retired from touring altogether to focus on her health. Needless to say, the relationship timeline of Fleetwood Mac is confusing. But, just know, on this day, September 12, 1990, a major moment concerning it was created.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images