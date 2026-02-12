On This Day in 1990, Clint Black Was at No. 1 With One of the Most Successful Debut Country Albums Ever

On this day (February 12) in 1990, Clint Black was at the top of the country albums chart with his debut album, Killin’ Time. Released in 1989, the LP set Black up as a dominating force in 1990s country. It produced four No. 1 hits and occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 31 weeks.

Black released his debut album on May 2, 1989. Four months later, it topped the chart dated September 23. It spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1 before being dethroned by Randy Travis’ No Holdin’ Back, which dominated the chart from early November until Killin’ Time went back to the top on January 27, 1990.

The album’s second run at No. 1 lasted five weeks, ending with the first chart of March. It then reached the top spot two more times. First, it began a 10-week run that stretched from early May until mid-July. It went back to No. 1 in early August and spent another ten consecutive weeks at the top of the tally, finishing its 31-week reign over the chart in early October. It has since been certified 3 times Platinum by the RIAA.

Clint Black Also Dominated the Country Singles Chart

Clint Black’s Killin’ Time wasn’t just an uncommonly successful debut album. It also produced four consecutive No. 1 singles.

Black released his debut single, “A Better Man,” in February 1989. In June, he became one of the few country artists to top the chart with his debut single. He was also the first artist to top the country chart with his first charted single in 14 years. The last artist to do it was Freddy Fender when his 1975 single “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” went to No. 1.

His next three singles–the title track, “Nobody’s Home,” and “Walkin’ Away”–also reached the top of the chart, setting the tone for the next decade. Between 1989 and 1999, Black notched 13 No. 1 singles.

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp