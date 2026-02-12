4 Maximalist Rock Songs That Prove More Is More

Rock music has a wide scope. The spectrum of sounds in this genre is massive. The softest of songs can still be considered in this genre, as can the hardest anthems. There’s no right or wrong way to rock. That being said, fans all have their opinions of what direction makes for the best rock song. Many believe hard rock is the only way to go. Those with that opinion will love the four maximalist rock hits below.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mr. Blue Sky” (Electric Light Orchestra)

Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” is anything but subtle. This song bumps from beginning to end, with no shortage of tempo changes, complex harmonies, and an impressively optimistic melody. They certainly didn’t leave any bald spots on this song, proving the merits of maximalism in rock music.

Each section of this song is its own intense experience. From the jaunty opening verse to the psychedelic-tinged chorus, “Mr. Blue Sky” is the epitome of “more is more.”

“Kashmir” (Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” carries an immense weight. There is nothing light about the instrumentation or lyrical content. Though this song isn’t the same kind of maximalist as “Mr. Blue Sky” with its meandering melodies, no one could describe this Led Zeppelin classic as simple. From guitar lines to string arrangements, this rock hit has it all.

It maintains its heaviness throughout the song, giving the listener no time to recover. This is a song that is meant to weigh on you. It’s impossible to listen to this song idly.

“Bat Out Of Hell” (Meat Loaf)

“Bat Out Of Hell” is textbook hard rock. There’s screeching guitars and pounding drums—everything you could want out of a song in this genre. There’s nothing simple about the instrumentation in this 1977 release.

Some rock songs in this era were turning towards softer, folk-tinged musicality. Meat Loaf represented the crop of bands that rejected the simplification of rock.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen)

You can’t make a list of maximalist rock songs without including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This song is the very definition of excess. With multiple diverging sections, tempo changes, and genre-bending, Freddie Mercury was certainly not being picky while writing this song.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” challenged the conventions of music-making. From the release of this song onward, songwriting was given much more freedom. It was certainly a brave effort for its time, from an artist who didn’t value simplicity.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)