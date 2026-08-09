Vince Gill Invites One of Nashville’s Most Respected Musicians To Join the Grand Ole Opry

Charlie Worsham is heading to the Grand Ole Opry. During Vince Gill’s residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, he took time out of his show to invite Worsham, who’s a member of his band, to become the next member of the Opry.

The special moment came after Worsham had a moment in the spotlight during Gill’s show, performing “Wrap My Porch Around” from his latest album, Once Upon a Second Time Around.

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“Now I get to do something I’m so excited about. I’ve been keeping this inside of me for a long, long time,” Gill told the audience. “What I get to do right now is fulfill a dream for somebody. I am so excited to get to do this.”

“This boy’s been doing this for a long, long time, and he deserves this more than anybody I know,” he continued. “I’ve been asked by the general manager and the people over at the Grand Ole Opry to invite Charlie Worsham to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Charlie Worsham Reacts to Joining the Grand Ole Opry

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Worsham, who was standing behind Gill on stage, shook his head in disbelief, took off his guitar, and made his way over to Gill. The men proceeded to share a lengthy hug, before Worsham invited his wife to the stage to embrace her too.

“I’ve had the great privilege of having Vince as my North Star,” Worsham said. “We’ve had these interviews this last year about the music you’re making, and I got to ask you about when you went into the [Country Music] Hall of Fame. Your answer would be what I would say, which is, ‘Now I’m going to try to go earn it.’”

“I’m a little in shock, so this will take a while to process,” he added. “It’s definitely the all-time dream. Thank you!”

Gill instructed the crowd to cheer once more, telling them, “Charlie Worsham, the next member of the Grand Ole Opry everybody!”

Worsham was once again stunned to hear that, as he remarked, “I also still have to play a show with you, so I’m trying to keep it together.”

“Hell, I’m a crier. I love it. It’s all good,” Gill responded. “Congratulations, buddy.”

The Opry shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram, writing, “Vince extended the surprise invitation on the Ryman stage, marking 20 years to the date of Charlie moving to Nashville. That’s what we call a full circle moment!”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum