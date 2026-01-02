On This Day in 1993, Vince Gill Was at the Top of the Charts With His Second Multi-Week No. 1

On this day (January 2) in 1993, Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” entered its second week at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The single, his second career chart-topper, spent a total of three weeks at No. 1.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many country artists have trouble finding chart success. It is not uncommon to find that a wildly popular artist’s first few singles failed to chart. Gill, on the other hand, never had that problem. He released his debut single, “Victim of Life’s Circumstances,” in 1984. It reached No. 40 on the country chart. It was his lowest-charting single of the decade.

[RELATED: The Heartbreaking Story of How Vince Gill Got His First Les Paul Guitar: “I Got the One I Was Supposed to Have”]

Gill released a dozen top 40 singles between 1984 and 1989. Three of those–“Cinderella,” “Oklahoma Borderline,” and “If It Weren’t for Him”–reached the top 10.

Those singles came from his first three releases, two full-length albums and an EP, all of which dropped via RCA. He then switched to MCA Records for his 1989 album, When I Call Your Name. This marked a turning point in his career. As singles from the album began to hit the airwaves and charts, his string of top 40 hits turned into a string of top 10 hits.

Vince Gill Finds Back-to-Back Chart-Toppers

Vince Gill found his first No. 1 with the title track and lead single from his 1992 album I Still Believe in You. He released the song in June 1992, backed with “One More Last Chance.” Both tracks became mainstays on contemporary country radio. “I Still Believe in You” topped the Hot Country Songs Chart in early September, and stayed there for two weeks.

A month later, in October 1992, Gill released “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.” It quickly began climbing the charts. It topped the final chart of 1992 and held the peak position for three weeks, making it the first No. 1 of the new year.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)