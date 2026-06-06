On This Day in 1998, George Strait Topped the Charts With a John Prine-Penned Laid-Back Love Song

On this day (June 6) in 1998, George Strait topped the Hot Country Songs chart with “I Just Want to Dance with You.” The single held the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weeks. It was one in a long line of chart-topping singles for Strait. At the same time, it was John Prine’s second No. 1 as a songwriter.

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One of Strait’s biggest strengths is song selection. He has proven 44 times that he knows a hit when he hears one. As a result, he is one of only a few A-list country singers to take on a song co-penned by Prine. While he never found widespread mainstream success, he is one of the most lauded songwriters of the 20th century.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1982, George Strait Released the Song Written for a Forgotten 80s Action Movie That Became His First No. 1]

He wrote the song with Roger Cook and originally recorded it for his 1986 album German Afternoons. Then, in 1992, Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell took it to No. 20 on the UK chart. Strait chose it as the lead single from his 1998 album One Step at a Time. It was the only single from the LP to reach the top of the chart.

The Line That Made George Strait Choose the Song

“I felt it had such a great laid-back melody and groove, and I loved the lyrics,” George Strait said when asked what made him choose the song. “Especially the line, That’s what they intended dancing for. I think I changed it to That’s what they invented dancing for, but ended up saying both in the song. It’s the little things like that–the little things that are so simple, but yet so clever–that really make a song,” he added.

Despite being a widely celebrated songsmith, John Prine has only written two No. 1 songs. The other was “Love Is on a Roll,” taken to the top of the chart by Don Williams in 1983. Interestingly, he co-wrote that song with Roger Cook as well.

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