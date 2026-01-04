3 of George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Most Romantic Duets of Their Careers

George Jones and Tammy Wynette were married from 1969 to 1975, but their musical legacy goes beyond their six years as husband and wife. The two released a total of nine studio albums, with more than a dozen singles.

Their personal lives aside, these are three of the most romantic duets ever released by George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

“Let’s Build A World Together”

Jones and Wyneete made “Let’s Build A World Together” the title track of their fourth album together. Written by Billy Sherrill, George Richey, and Norro Wilson, “Let’s Build A World Together” came out in 1973.

“Let’s Build A World Together” is about a couple envisioning their promising future side by side. The song says, “Then let’s build a world together / One world, safe, together / And no matter what happens / I’ll love you forever / And I’ll give you lovе / And I’ll give you love / Yes, I’ll givе you all of my love.”

“Near You”

Kermit Goell and Francis Craig wrote “Near You”, which became a No. 1 hit for the pair.

“Near You” says, “There’s just one place for me / Near you / It’s like heaven to be / Near you / Times when we’re apart / And I can’t face my heart / Say you’ll never stray. More than just two lips away / If my hours could be spent / Near you / I’d be more than content / Near you / Make my life worthwhile / By telling me that I’ll / Spend the rest of my days / Near you.”

Ironically, the song about a couple wanting to be together came out in 1977, two years after the couple divorced. “Near You” is on their Golden Ring album.

“We’re Gonna Hold On”

Jones and Earl Montgomery are the writers of “We’re Gonna Hold On”. The sweet song is on the title track of their fifth studio album together.

Out in 1973, the song became Jones’ response to Wynette, who first filed for divorce in 1973, due to his drinking. According to Classic Country Music Stories, Jones began strumming his guitar and singing, “We’re gonna hold on.” When he sobered up a bit, he reportedly wrote some of the lyrics down, handing them to Montgomery to finish while he went on stage.

The song says, “Life can be rough, sometimes it’s kind / A real good life is hard to find / But the best love is the one we’ve known / And the faith we have between us makes it grow / Some love lives and some love don’t / We’ve got the kind of love we want / It brings us happiness all through the day / Nothing can ever make it go away / We’re gonna hold on / We’re gonna hold on / We’re gonna hold on to each other.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns