On This Day in 2007, We Lost an Iconic Country Session Musician Who Played Alongside Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and More

On this day in 2007, the country world lost Terry McMillan. The iconic session musician performed with a long list of country greats, including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Randy Travis.

Becoming a legendary musician is a challenging feat, and it’s not done alone. Behind every big name is a host of lesser-known individuals who are the backbone of their success. McMillan was one such musician. Though those in the country scene are well acquainted with McMillan’s legacy, casual fans might not be as well-versed. Revisit McMillan’s indelible contributions to the genre below, on the anniversary of his death.

Terry McMillan’s Legacy

McMillan was a North Carolina native who earned recognition for his talents in the early ’70s. His love of music first manifested itself in a touring cover band. After that group broke up, he joined Eddy Raven’s band as a drummer, where he became a familiar face in country circles.

McMillan was known as a percussionist, but perhaps he’s best known for his harmonica playing. Playing with Chet Atkins was his largest credit, and it remains what he is known for. But his list of collaborators doesn’t stop there. McMillan racked up one of the most impressive lists of famous names of any session musician in country music history.

Famous Works

McMillan worked with country artists from multiple generations. From Dolly Parton to Sara Evans, McMillan’s instrumentation appears on a long and diverse list of songs.

To make a short list out of a much longer list, McMillan’s most famous contributions include collaborating on Parton’s Heartbreak Express, Shania Twain’s self-titled record, LeAnn Rimes’ Blue, and Faith Hill’s Breathe. These legendary albums were all graced by McMillan’s playing. His track record made him one of the most in-demand session musicians in country.

Solo Music

McMillan didn’t just lift his fellow musicians; he also delivered meritable solo works. His solo discography includes two albums: I’ve Got a Feeling and Somebody’s Comin’.

Though these albums may not be as instantly recognizable as the work McMillan did with his more famous counterparts, they speak to his irreplaceable talent and place as a country tastemaker. Revisit or be introduced to McMillan’s solo work below.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)