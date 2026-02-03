Carrie Underwood Says This ‘American Idol’ Contestant Has “Easily the Strongest Voice” in the Competition

American Idol may have found its next star. During the show’s Feb. 2 episode, Makiyah, a 24-year-old Arkansas-based bank employee, blew judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood away with her incredible voice.

Before she began her performance of Jennifer Hudson’s “Love You I Do,” Makiyah told the judges that she sings in church and around her small town. After hearing her powerful rendition of the song, the judges all agreed that Makiyah deserved a much bigger stage than that.

“My cheeks have been smiling the whole time,” Luke said. “You light up the room. Your energy, it’s the energy.”

Underwood concurred, stating, “You didn’t miss a note. So good, so strong, and in control of everything.” That wasn’t all Carrie had to say, though. The country star gave an even stronger compliment when she told Makiyah that her voice is “easily the strongest voice we’ve heard so far.”

“You are meant to be here right now,” Carrie added.

American Idol Judges Praise Makiyah

Lionel agreed, telling Makiyah, “We pray for the standout. We pray for the one who’s going to kind of put the pressure on everybody else [and] set the curve. Who’s going to lead the class? Do you understand me? It’s you.”

Luke decided to weigh in again, telling Makiyah that she is “what American Idol is all about.” Given that, the judge wondered, “Why have we not seen you yet?”

“God’s timing,” Makiyah replied. “Singing is all around what brings me peace, what brings me joy. It would just be wonderful, taking this journey with you all.”

It turns out Makiyah’s impressive vocals run in the family. When her loved ones came into the audition room to hear the good news, Makiyah’s 11-year-old brother wowed with an impromptu performance of Keyshia Cole’s song, “Love.”

The judges expressed their awe over both performances, before officially handing Makiyah her Golden Ticket.

“I worked very hard to be here today,” she told the cameras after earning her spot in Hollywood Week. “I feel very proud.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

