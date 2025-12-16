On This Day in 2013, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Superstar Singer Who Redefined Honky Tonk with a History-Making Hit

On this day (December 16) in 2013, Ray Price died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. He was a singer, songwriter, and musician who had many hit songs over the course of his long and storied career. One of his biggest contributions to the country music world, though, was the song “Crazy Arms,” which introduced the so-called “Ray Price Beat” that changed honky tonk music forever.

Price’s recording career began in the early 1950s. He released his first single on Bullet Records in 1950. However, the record didn’t sell. He stepped away from the studio and began singing on radio shows in the Dallas, Texas, region. There, he caught the attention of the Peer-Southern publishing house, which led to a recording contract with Columbia Records. In 1951, he released the Lefty Frizzell-penned “If You’re Ever Lonely Darling.”

Later that year, Price met Hank Williams. The two became friends, and Williams took Price on tour with him. He also let the up-and-comer use his band, the Drifting Cowboys, to back him during shows. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the pair wrote “Weary Blues (From Waiting)” together. Price cut the song, and it became a minor hit.

The rest of the decade saw Price racking up multiple hits on the country charts. Songs like “Run Boy,” “Heartaches by the Number,” “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes,” and “City Lights” were all major chart hits. However, none of them had the impact of Price’s first No. 1 single.

Ray Price Changes Honky Tonk Forever

Written by Chuck Seals and pedal steel legend Ralph Mooney, Ray Price released “Crazy Arms” in April 1956. It quickly became Price’s first No. 1 on the country chart. It also helped him go down in country music history as an early innovator.

When Price released “Crazy Arms,” honky tonk music was performed in 2/4 time. This song is in 4/4, or what is called “common time.” It also featured a shuffling beat. It caught the ears of countless country fans and artists alike. After the song’s success, most hoky tonk artists took note and began writing and performing music in common time.

Price wasn’t finished changing the country music world, though. He continued to tinker with his sound. Eventually, he took the subtle shuffle in “Crazy Arms” and made it more prominent. This shuffle-heavy beat became popular. Later, it became the backbone of honky tonk music. At the time, most who approached the style referred to it as the Ray Price beat.

The country music world would not be the same without the innovative contributions of Ray Price.

