The Heartbreaking Country Song That Almost Never Got Written (And the Trio That Was Originally Going to Sing It)

Heartbreak and country music have gone hand in hand since time immemorial. But some country songs are so devastating, you almost have to save them for when you specifically feel like having a good cry. Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss’ gut-wrenching 2004 duet “Whiskey Lullaby” is certainly no exception.

From the melancholic melody to the tender way both singers delivered the tragic, dual-perspective lyrics, it’s impossible to say just how many tears this song produced in the decades following its release. Frankly, it’s impossible to say how many tears the song has produced in me in the decades following its release.

For those of you who haven’t spent [redacted] hours listening to that song until you feel weepy, allow me to refresh your memory. “Whiskey Lullaby”, co-written by Bill Anderson and Jon Randall, describes a man and a woman who have recently separated. The song’s verses tell the story of the breakup from each partner’s perspective, revealing that both of them still love each other and are struggling through the split. By the end of the song, the man and woman both drank themselves to death. The man was found with a “note that said I’ll love her till I die,” and the woman was found “clinging to his picture for dear life.”

Devastating. Literally getting teary-eyed writing this out. But as Anderson would later attest, that song wasn’t all fictional. In fact, “Whiskey Lullaby” was born of a similarly desolate period in Randall’s life, though he managed to avoid the same unhappy ending. It’s a good thing, too, or else this iconic country duet might’ve never existed.

The Heartbroken, Real-Life Backstory Behind “Whiskey Lullaby”

During a 2025 interview with Dillon Weldon, “Whiskey Lullaby” co-writer Bill “Whisperin’ Bill” Anderson revealed how close to reality that song really was. Anderson described scheduling a date to co-write with Jon Randall that was about two weeks out. Between planning a time and the actual co-write day, Anderson ran into Randall in the parking lot at Sony Publishing. Anderson called out to Randall, telling him that he was looking forward to writing with him, to which Randall replied, “Oh man, I don’t know. I have had a terrible day today.”

“He looked at his watch,” Anderson continued. “He said, ‘It’s just two o’clock. Already today, I have lost my wife, I’ve lost my publishing deal, I’ve lost my recording contract. And I don’t know what else I’m going to lose before the day is over. I don’t know if I’ll be in any shape to write a song in two weeks or not.’” After sharing his heavy burdens with Anderson, the two songwriters parted ways.

Fortunately, both kept their co-writing date. Anderson came with an idea: “A song called ‘A Midnight Cigarette’. This is the way I envision it. I said, ‘I envision a relationship that just kind of burns out slowly. It doesn’t just end abruptly. It just kind of burns out. Like maybe a cigarette would in an ashtray in the middle of the night.’”

It was a solid idea to start. But Randall had one that was even better.

How the Songwriters Combined Their Two Ideas Into One Incredible Duet

Bill Anderson said that after he told Jon Randall his idea, Randall took a guitar and began playing an idea he had been fiddling with for the past week or so. Randall’s idea included the lyric, “Put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger,” which immediately caught Anderson’s attention. Randall said he took the line from his friend. The songwriter had been crashing on his friend’s couch and binge drinking for two weeks straight, and when he finally started to level out, he apologized to his friend for being a burden. In an attempt to ease his friend’s guilt, the pal told him, “That’s alright, Jon. I’ve put the bottle to my head and pulled the trigger a few times.”

That fleeting sentiment became the chorus for “Whiskey Lullaby”. As Anderson put it, “From that minute on, you know, that was what I wanted to write the song about. And he did, too.” The songwriter said that the part of the song that really clinched the deal was the “la, la, la, la, la, la, la”s, which made it as catchy as it was captivating. (Anderson’s original “midnight cigarette” idea found a home in the song’s first line.)

Interestingly, The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) were the first group that planned to record “Whiskey Lullaby”. After the George W. Bush controversy put The Chicks’ recording career on hold, Brad Paisley picked up the song instead. Paisley was the one who had the idea to add a woman to the song to give it a dual perspective. He wanted either Alison Krauss or Dolly Parton. Working out the legalities proved easier with Krauss, and the rest is teary-eyed, country-music-gold history.

Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images