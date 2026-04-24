On This Day in 1989, Tom Petty’s Debut Solo Album Hit Shelves After It Inspired the Creation of the Traveling Wilburys

On this day (April 24) in 1989, Tom Petty released Full Moon Fever, his debut solo album. He finished the album the previous year. However, his label, MCA, refused to release it. While trying to choose his next move, Petty co-founded the Traveling Wilburys. The supergroup also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne.

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In 1988, Petty had just finished a tour promoting the Heartbreakers record Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) and decided it was time to record a solo project. So, he set to work on Full Moon Fever. While it is technically a solo album, many of his friends and bandmates contributed to the project. Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell played on the album. In fact, the only Heartbreaker to not appear on the record was drummer Stan Lynch. Likewise, all but one member of Petty’s future supergroup made contributions. Only Dylan was absent.

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Petty and Lynne wrote many of the songs on the LP. Campbell shares writing credits on “Love It a Long Road” and the classic “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” Harrison contributed some acoustic guitar work and vocals. Orbison also sang on the record.

Lynne also played multiple instruments on Full Moon Fever. However, outside of his songwriting, his production style was his most impactful contribution to the project. His technique is why the record sounds as good as it does.

MCA Rejects Full Moon Fever

Today, nearly everyone can agree that Full Moon Fever is, at the very least, a rock-solid album. In hindsight, it is hard to believe that a label would reject an album that contained “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” However, those songs weren’t the certified classics they are now.

According to Songfacts, MCA head Irving Azoff listened to the LP, didn’t hear a single hit, and sent Tom Petty back to the drawing board. The rejection takes Petty completely by surprise.

Fortunately, Azoff left MCA in late 1988 or early ’89. When the label’s new management listened to Petty’s album, they were impressed and agreed to release it.

“Free Fallin’” became a top 10 single. The album has since been certified 5x Platinum.

Tom Petty Gets Some Help from His Friends

As one could expect, Tom Petty was crushed when Irving Azoff rejected his debut solo project. Fortunately, he had some friends who were there to help lift his spirits. Those friends were Jeff Lynne and George Harrison.

One evening, the trio had dinner together. Before long, one thing led to another, and the guitars came out. They jammed on “Free Fallin’,” and something clicked. Petty, Harrison, and Lynne decided to start a band of their own. They contacted Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan, who joined the group. With that, the Traveling Wilburys were born.

They released their first album, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, in October 1988.

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