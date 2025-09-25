On This Day in 2017, Tom Petty Took the Stage for the Final Time Before His Death—Watch Him Perform His Last Song Ever

On this day (September 25) in 2017, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour. They took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for the third of three sold-out shows. That night, Petty was joined by three original members of his backing band, the Heartbreakers–Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and Ron Blair.

Petty released his debut album, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, in November 1976. By the time he took the stage for the final time, the album was just months away from being 41 years old. The singer/songwriter was less than a month away from turning 67, and his life had changed drastically. He was a grandfather and wanted nothing more than to spend time with his new granddaughter. As a result, he was looking to slow down.

“I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country. It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so,” he told Rolling Stone ahead of the tour. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one, he added. “I have a granddaughter now, I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

“We’re all very aware that time is finite,” Petty said in the interview. No one expected those words to take on new weight in the coming months.

Petty died on October 2, 2017, eighteen days before his 67th birthday, from cardiac arrest after an accidental overdose at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Play One Last Show

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers didn’t have a new album to promote during the tour. Instead, they built their setlist from four decades of timeless tunes. The concert included songs from the band’s discography as well as Petty’s solo work. They closed the show with a two-song encore that ended with “American Girl.” Watch that performance below.

Setlist:

“Rockin’ Around (with You)”

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“Forgotten Man”

“I Won’t Back Down”

“Free Fallin’”

“Breakdown”

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

“It’s Good to Be King”

”Crawling Back to You”

“Wildflowers”

“I Could Have Known It”

“Refugee”

“Runnin’ Down a Dream”

Encore:

“You Wreck Me”

“American Girl”

