3 Country Songs From 1968 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Before country music became the cultural giant it is today, it was a genre with a limited geographic and demographic appeal that did not extend as far as it does now. However, while The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, James Brown, Bob Dylan, and Aretha Franklin were creating great music, so were Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and other iconic country musicians.

Regarding the 1960s, there was one year of releases that stood above the rest of the years in the decade. That year was 1968, and here are three country songs from the year that still shake the ground we stand on to this day.

“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell‘s 1968 single “Wichita Lineman” has often been viewed as one of the greatest songs of all time, country or otherwise. Sonically, it is exquisite, easy on the ears, and just an incredible piece of music. Lyrically, it tells a simple and relatable tale that captures down-to-earth American life and resonates with people across the country to this day.

Impressively, this country-folk ballad was not a single that reached a niche following. Rather, it reached everyone, and the numbers prove it. This Glen Campbell single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.

“D-I-V-O-R-C-E” by Tammy Wynette

For the day in age, country star Tammy Wynette‘s 1968 single “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” was incredibly controversial. It shed light on a subject that often remained confined to the home: divorce. Wynette’s single follows the tale of a mother trying to shield her child from the pain of a broken marriage.

Thanks to the subject matter and its poetic articulation, Wynette’s single has gone down in history as an exemplary work that isn’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it goes against societal norms. Wynette went out on a limb with this song, so the female musicians of the future didn’t have to as much.

Live Version of “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash

One of the most famous country songs of all time is, without a doubt, Johnny Cash‘s live version of “Folsom Prison Blues”. Released as a live single on his 1968 country album, At Folsom Prison, Cash’s live rendition is a central pillar in the pop culture of the 1960s and early 1970s.

Given the context of the performance, the backdrop, and the history surrounding Cash’s performance, particularly “Folsom Prison Blues”, this performance has become a staple in musical grassroots activism. Hence, its relevance still carries an enormous weight.

