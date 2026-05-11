On This Day in 2017, We Said Goodbye to the Trailblazing Female Guitarist Who Later Married a Legendary Country Songwriter

On this day (May 11) in 2017, Vivian J. “Corki” Ray Casey O’Dell died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 80. She was a trailblazing session musician who accompanied multiple legendary figures, including Jimmy Dell, Duane Eddy, and Sanford Clark. Later, Casey became one of the first women to be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. She was also married to songwriter Kenny O’Dell, who penned major hits for Charlie Rich and the Judds, among others, for nearly five decades.

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O’Dell’s rise to fame began in the 1950s. She was part of the group of musicians, songwriters, and producers who helped put Phoenix, Arizona, on the map as a musical hub. Her contemporaries included Duane Eddy, Sanford Clark, and Lee Hazlewood. She played on Clark’s hit “The Fool” in 1956. Later, she became a member of Eddy’s band, the Rebels, according to Music Row.

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Eddy remains one of the most celebrated rock instrumentalists in history. His signature twangy guitar style inspired generations of artists. O’Dell was a member of his backing band when he recorded the songs that made him a legend. Her playing can be heard on “Ramrod,” “Peter Gunn,” “Forty Miles of Bad Road,” and “Rebel Rouser.”

Corki and Kenny O’Dell Move to Nashville

Corki Casey married Kenny O’Dell in the late 1960s and relocated to Nashville. There, they became a well-known couple in the city. They regularly attended Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame events together. At the same time, he became an in-demand songwriter, penning hits like “Behind Closed Doors” (Charlie Rich), “Mama He’s Crazy” (The Judds), “Lizzy and the Rainman” (Tanya Tucker), and “Trouble in Paradise” (Loretta Lynn).

In 2014, Corki O’Dell became one of the first women to be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. That night, she took the stage with her longtime friend, Duane Eddy, for the first time in roughly 50 years.

“She stood her place with all the guys,” Musicians Hall of Fame Founder Joe Chambers said. He added, “She was not looked at as a female player. She was looked at as a player, period… Corki didn’t miss a beat. She was just tearing it up.”

Featured Image by Ed Rode/WireImage