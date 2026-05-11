How Much Money Does the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Winner Get? Cash Prize and Record Deal Details

With the season finale of American Idol right around the corner, the stage has been set. The Top 3 include Keyla Richardson, Jordan McCullough, and Hannah Harper. For Harper, she has easily dominated the season, showcasing the wide range of talent she possesses. But at the same time, McCullough and Richardson hope to win over enough votes. While fighting for a record deal, getting the chance to release a debut album is only the beginning of what the winner of American Idol walks away with.

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On Monday, either Harper, Richardson, or McCullough will become the next American Idol. Although a special moment, it was only the beginning, as the show acted as a launching pad for those looking to add their name in the history of the music industry. Speaking with Business Insider, season 16 winner Maddie Poppe revealed, “You do get $250,000, but not really because of taxes.”

If making sure the government got its cut wasn’t enough, Poppe added that the money came with stipulations. “You get half of it before you complete your record, and then the second half you get after you complete the record. So it’s just like an advance from the record deal, but I’m pretty sure I have to recoup it.”

Quickly learning the business side of American Idol, the prize continued to change over the seasons. For Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood, and Clay Aiken – they all received cars for their time on the show. And Aiken didn’t even win his season. Although the original winner, Kelly Clarkson, insisted she never received a car from the show, she did walk away with $1 million.

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Even The Losers Walk Away Winners On ‘American Idol’

While the $1 million cash prize was a major selling point when American Idol first premiered, Clarkson explained how she didn’t walk away with a bag full of cash. Having to read the small print, she said it was a “$1 million worth of investment in you.”

Some might criticize American Idol for the wording in their contracts, but the show offered Clarkson a spotlight that brought her fame, accolades, and riches.

Winning is the ultimate goal. But there can only be one. But even losing on American Idol isn’t that bad. Discussing her time on the show, Margie Mays recalled how the show took care of the bill. “When they take you to places like Hawaii, obviously, they pay for that and then there’s things like a per diem for, like eating while you’re in Hawaii.”

Mays insisted the show didn’t pay them to be contestants, but presented them with professional services. “There will be stylists, hair, makeup, the whole shebang ’cause they really want you to go from looking like [an] everyday person to a star and to really transform from the beginning of the show to the end.” And that style came with a $400 wardrobe allowance per episode.

The finale will crown a winner, but the real prize is what comes next for whoever wins. Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)