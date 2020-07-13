RB Morris Drops Time Warp Track, “Once In A Blue Moon”

From the moment RB Morris opens his mouth, he’s got you.

There is no one dimension to RB Morris. A poet, songwriter, solo performer, band leader, playwright, actor, author and member of the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame to boot; to say there are many sides to this man is an understatement. But it’s the music we’re focused on here and his smoldering, cowboy crooner, dare I say almost Elvis-esque voice envelops you from the get-go.

From the second you hit play on “Once In a Blue Moon” you’re transported to a different time. A time when music only came on vinyl, movies were only shown in fuzzy black and white and the world was a much simpler place. Much in the way Elvis could slow things down and stop you in your tracks, Morris does the exact same thing. The sweeping vocals, the subtle sashaying accompaniment; it’s love. Long lost love.

“That song was always like a dream to me,” says Morris. “I don’t even know how it arrived. I always thought it sounded like it could have come out of the Brill Building or something Peggy Lee or Julie London might have sung. On this record it’s more of a cowboy’s lament.”

While the song has been available since just before Christmas 2019, the video is brand new. Mixing images of RB performing along with an old silent film movie, the visual takes the song to an entirely different level. A challenge for the folks at Duende Vision who put the video together, but one that was welcomed with open arms and met with astounding results.

“Once in a Blue Moon” is a gorgeous song, we felt an immediate emotional connection to it. Making a video under a quarantine is a challenge – hard to find places to film at, or to get actors or crew, so we had to improvise here. Luckily, we found an old silent film in public domain archives and the images seemed to fit perfectly with the feel and the mood of the song. We hope people connect to it on a deep level, like we did.

“This song is from my new album called Going Back To The Sky,” says Morris. “I’ve always called this my ‘dustbowl record.’ Not that it had anything to do with the actual Dustbowl, it was just dusty old highway songs and stories that came from my early road trips out west. A couple written on the side of the road thumbing across the country and car rides, just you and a buddy bustin’ out for the high and wide, see how far you could get, see what’s out there. My youthful adventurous education.”